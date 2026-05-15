Russia and Ukraine swap 205 prisoners of war each

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MOSCOW, May 15 - Russia and Ukraine swapped 205 prisoners of war each on Friday, part of an agreement linked to a ceasefire earlier this month brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its servicemen were located in Belarus, where they were being provided with necessary support. The United Arab Emirates mediated the swap, Moscow said.

Ukraine also confirmed the return of its POWs.

The warring countries agreed to exchange 1,000 soldiers earlier this month as part of the Trump-negotiated deal. The ceasefire, which ran from May 9 to May 11, was marred by reports of violations from both sides. REUTERS