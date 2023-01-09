Russia and Ukraine exchange 50 soldiers each in prison release deal

Ukrainian troops sing national anthem after being released in a prisoner swap with Russia. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

KYIV/MOSCOW - Russia and Ukraine swapped 50 captured soldiers each on Sunday in a deal that both sides welcomed even as they fought one another in eastern Ukraine.

Russia’s defence ministry said the 50 returned Russian soldiers would be flown to Moscow for medical and psychological rehabilitation.

“On January 8, as a result of negotiations, 50 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” it said in a statement.

Ukraine confirmed the information and said Russia had freed 50 Ukrainian servicemen as part of the same deal.

“Another successful POWs (prisoners of war) swap. 50 Ukrainian soldiers are back,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office said on Twitter.

“To be continued. We must bring all our people home, and we are on it.”

Yermak posted images of the freed Ukrainian soldiers holding bags of food near a bus they were about to board and a video of them singing the Ukrainian national anthem once underway. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Russia and Ukraine free 200 captured troops in New Year prisoner swop
Explainer: What is Ukraine president Zelensky's 10-point peace plan?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top