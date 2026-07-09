Russia and Sahel states deepen military ties as insurgent attacks persist
NIAMEY, July 9 - Russia and the West African countries making up the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) - Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso - have pledged to strengthen military cooperation as jihadist insurgents gain ground in the region, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday night after talks in Niger's capital, Niamey.
• Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met counterparts from the three military-led countries, which all turned to Moscow for support after breaking with France and other Western allies.
• The officials welcomed "growing military and military-technical cooperation", including assistance from Russia's paramilitary Africa Corps.
• Russia confirmed its intention to continue helping to strengthen the armed forces of the AES member states and of their "Unified Force", the statement said.
• In April, the regional al Qaeda affiliate and a Tuareg-led separatist group staged attacks across Mali and killed the defence minister. On Saturday they attacked numerous army posts.
• The statement alleged, without evidence, that "external state actors" including Ukraine and France were involved in attacks in the region. Both have denied such allegations.
• Lavrov also visited Ethiopia on his Africa tour. A Russia-Africa summit is planned for October. REUTERS