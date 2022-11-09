Russia and Iran security chiefs discuss Ukraine, ‘Western interference’

TEHERAN - The secretaries of Russia and Iran’s security councils discussed the situation in Ukraine, security cooperation and measures to combat “Western interference” in their domestic affairs at a series of meetings in Teheran on Wednesday, Russian state media reported.

Mr Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in Teheran as Russia and Iran try to forge closer ties amid Western isolation.

“In Teheran, Patrushev will hold scheduled Russian-Iranian security consultations with the participation of Security Council experts and representatives from both countries’ ministries and agencies,” the TASS news agency cited the Russian Security Council’s press service as saying.

The visit comes as allegations that Iran has supplied “kamikaze” drones to Russia to support Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine remain in focus.

Over the weekend, Teheran acknowledged for the first time it had sent a “small number” of drones to Moscow, but said they were shipped before the war began.

Kyiv and the West say Russia has used the Iranian drones to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in a series of attacks over the last weeks that have forced Ukraine to install rolling blackouts in major cities, including Kyiv, to preserve power. REUTERS