Russia and China are considering putting a nuclear power unit on the Moon -RIA

MOSCOW - Russia and China are considering putting a nuclear power unit on the Moon around 2033-35, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday, the RIA state news agency reported. REUTERS
