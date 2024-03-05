Russia and China are considering putting a nuclear power unit on the Moon -RIA

FILE PHOTO: Head of the Roscosmos space corporation Yuri Borisov attends a State Committee meeting ahead of the planned launch of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan September 14, 2023. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Mar 05, 2024, 08:53 PM
Published
Mar 05, 2024, 08:30 PM

MOSCOW - Russia and China are considering putting a nuclear power unit on the Moon around 2033-35, Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday, the RIA state news agency reported. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top