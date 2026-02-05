Russia aims to ‘cut’ entire regions from Ukraine train network, says rail chief

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KYIV - The latest Russian strikes on Ukraine’s rail network appear to be aimed at cutting off entire regions from the rest of the country, the CEO of Ukraine’s state-owned railway operator told AFP on Feb 4.

Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine’s rail infrastructure in recent months.

The attacks have killed civilians and disrupted train routes used to evacuate people from the front line.

“The aim is very clear. If you put the latest attacks on railways on the map, you clearly see that there is an attempt to effectively cut certain regions of Ukraine,” Ukrainian Railways chief executive officer Oleksandr Pertsovskyi told AFP in an interview.

“Even though we always pride ourselves on being very timely, and that Ukrainian trains are running on schedule despite the war, wherever there is a choice between stopping and playing it safe, or keep moving, we would stop and evacuate personnel,” he added.

Ukraine has reported multiple deadly strikes on civilian rail throughout Russia’s nearly four-year invasion.

Last week, a Russian drone strike on a passenger train in the northeastern Kharkiv region killed five people, Ukrainian prosecutors said.

A Russian missile strike on a railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk killed around 60 people in 2022.

The rail network has been vital for transporting people, goods and soldiers across the country as airports remain closed since Russia’s invasion four years ago.

It is one of Europe’s largest by track length and transports millions of passengers each year. AFP