Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia accuses US and Israel of trying to drag Arab countries into a wider Middle East conflict

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, as seen from Doha, Qatar, March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo

Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following US and Israel strikes on Iran, as seen from Doha, Qatar, on March 1.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

MOSCOW – Russia on March 5 accused the US and Israel of trying to drag Arab countries into a wider Middle East conflict by provoking Iran into striking targets across the region and said there was no sign Washington and Tel Aviv would let up.

Arab states in the Gulf, all close US allies – some of which also have close ties with Russia – have come under Iranian drone and missile attacks since the

US and Israel launched their air strikes on Iran on

Feb 28

.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to leaders of four Arab Gulf states on March 2, offering to use Moscow’s ties to Iran to relay concerns about Tehran’s strikes on oil infrastructure across the region.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry in a statement on March 5 accused the US and Israel of deliberately trying to draw Arab Gulf states into a wider conflagration.

“They deliberately provoked Iran into retaliatory strikes against targets in some Arab countries, which led to human and material losses, which the Russian side deeply regrets,” the ministry said.

“In doing so, they (Washington and Tel Aviv) are trying to drag the Arabs into a war for someone else’s interests”. REUTERS

More on this topic
Iran can’t count on its China and Russia cards
Russia says US attacked Iran on false pretext, condemns call for Iranians to seize power
See more on

Russia

United States

Middle East

Israel-Iran conflict

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.