Russia accuses Ukraine of going silent on talks possibility

A Ukrainian serviceman gestures aboard a tank en route to the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
50 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - The Kremlin said on Friday (Feb 25) it had offered to hold talks with Ukraine in the Belarusian capital Minsk after Ukraine said it was willing to discuss declaring itself a neutral country, but said Ukraine had instead proposed Warsaw as a venue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukrainians had then taken what he described as a quite a long time-out and that there was now a "pause" in contacts.

During that pause, he said Ukrainian nationalists had deployed missile systems in residential areas in big cities.

He did not provide evidence to back the assertion, but said it was a very dangerous development.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

Get live updates as the Ukraine crisis unfolds.

More On This Topic
Ukrainians brace for battle in Kyiv as Russian tanks roll in; Chinese President Xi supports talks
Guards fire shots as Ukrainians try to cram onto evacuation trains

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top