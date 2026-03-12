Russia accuses Ukraine, Britain of 'terrorist attack' on border city

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke rises amid explosions from a Ukrainian strike on a Russian missile plant, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Bryansk, Russia March 10. 2026 in this screen grab from handout video. General Staff of Ukraine Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 11 - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned a deadly Ukrainian strike on the western Russian city of Bryansk as a "terrorist attack" and accused Britain, whose missiles it said were used, of overstepping international legal norms.

In a statement, the ministry said the strike was intended to derail efforts toward a peace process and fuel an escalation of the conflict.

Bryansk regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Wednesday one more person had died in the attack, bringing the death toll to seven. Bogomaz said earlier that Tuesday's strike had injured 42 people, without saying what was hit.

Ukraine said it had struck a key plant producing missile components. Moscow accused it of deliberately targeting civilians. REUTERS