Russia accuses Kyiv of using US ATACMS missiles to hit civilian targets in Luhansk

Updated
Jun 07, 2024, 09:53 PM
Published
Jun 07, 2024, 08:27 PM

MOSCOW - The Russian Defence Ministry on Friday accused Ukrainian forces of firing five U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles at the Russian-controlled eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk in an attack it said had wounded 20 people, including children.

Separately, Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-installed governor of the region, said on the Telegram messenger app that three people had been killed in the strike and that the total number of victims had risen to 35, including three children.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that its air defence systems had shot down four of the five missiles, but that one of the missiles had damaged two residential apartment blocks, something it alleged was deliberate.

Pasechnik said 33 buildings had been damaged, including two schools and three kindergartens. He said rescuers were continuing to pull people from the rubble.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top