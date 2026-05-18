Runaway kangaroo disrupts Belgian rail service

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Rail traffic on the branch line was halted for about an hour in total.

BRUSSELS - A runaway kangaroo briefly halted services on Belgian rail line on May 18 after it was spotted hopping near the tracks, the Infrabel rail agency said.

Police were called to apprehend the marsupial once the “rather incongruous sighting” was reported during rush hour near Zingem, a village in the Dutch-speaking Flanders region, the agency told AFP.

“The police tried to catch the animal but were unable to do so, so they called in a vet,” Infrabel spokesman Frederic Sacre said. “The vet proved to be more skilled”.

Rail traffic on the branch line was halted for about an hour in total, Mr Sacre added.

It was not immediately clear where the animal had come from. AFP