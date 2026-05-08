Rubio says US ties with Church can withstand Trump's criticism of Pope Leo

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May 8 - Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said the United States can have a productive relationship with the Catholic Church despite tensions over President Donald Trump's repeated attacks on Pope Leo.

Rubio, who visited the Vatican on Thursday, told reporters on Friday before leaving Rome the meeting was "very positive".

Asked about Trump's criticism of Leo over his comments on the Iran war and other issues, Rubio said that Trump acts in the best interest of the U.S. and "will always speak clearly about how he feels about the U.S. and U.S. policy".

"I think we can do that and continue to also have a very productive and fruitful and important relationship with the church, because it plays an important role in the world as well," Rubio said.

On Cuba, which faces an energy crisis as the U.S. blocks most oil shipments to the country, Rubio said the U.S. was prepared to provide more humanitarian aid.

Washington on Thursday issued sanctions against a Cuban military-controlled conglomerate and a mining joint venture as it seeks to pressure the island's communist leaders to undertake reforms.

The U.S. has provided $6 million in humanitarian aid to Cubans through the Church and had offered the government there $100 million, but it refused to distribute it, Rubio said. REUTERS