Rubio: Greenland talks continue, 'in a good place'

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FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's Fiscal Year 2027 budget request for the Department of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 3 - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday talks with Denmark and Greenland about using the island for collective defense are "in a good place."

In questioning during a House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Representative Sarah McBride of Delaware asked Rubio: "I assume you're aware that Greenland is indeed part of Denmark?" Rubio responded, "For now."

U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions that the U.S. must acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen, both founding NATO members, and more broadly across Europe, although the issue has since moved to a diplomatic track.

McBride asked: "Does the United States need to own land within NATO to defend it?"

Rubio responded: "We are actually involved in conversations with Greenland and Denmark on the use of Greenland for collective defense for all of us. It's a key part of missile defense, but we're involved in those talks right now. I think we're in a good place on it now."

Rubio said conversations with Denmark and Greenland were continuing monthly. "I think we'll have pretty good news on it at some point," he said.

Rubio said he agreed with Trump that agreements on basing U.S. forces in Greenland were insufficient and it would be easier to own territory to defend it. REUTERS