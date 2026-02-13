RSF committed atrocities during al-Fashir capture, UN body says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A desk bearing signs of shelling in a school where displaced people are sheltering, in El Fasher, Sudan, October 7, 2025. REUTERS/Mohyaldeen M Abdallah

Feb 13 - Rapid Support Forces violations in Sudan during the capture of the city of al-Fashir amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday.

Darfur's al-Fashir fell to RSF forces in October 2025 after a long siege that led to mass killings.

Based on interviews with over 140 victims and witnesses conducted in Sudan's Northern state and in eastern Chad in late 2025, the UN Human Rights Office documented more than 6,000 killings in the first three days of the RSF offensive on al-Fashir after the siege, it said.

RSF committed "widespread atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity," said a report published by the Human Rights Office.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Tuerk renewed his call on parties to the conflict to take effective steps to end the grave violations by forces under their command, he said in a statement.

He appealed to states with influence to act urgently to prevent the repetition of violations documented in al-Fashir. "This includes respecting the arms embargo already in place, and ending the supply, sale or transfer of arms or military material to the parties." REUTERS