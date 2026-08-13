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One killed, several injured in explosion at Rotterdam port: Dutch police

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The local safety authorities and police said they were still investigating if there was a link between earlier power outages at the port and the blast.

The local safety authorities and police said they were still investigating if there was a link between earlier power outages at the port and the blast.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • An explosion at Rotterdam port caused one death and several injuries, with police investigating the cause.
  • Gunvor Energy reported a separate incident during maintenance nearby, resulting in multiple injuries.
  • The authorities are examining possible links between the explosion and earlier power outages at the port, Europe’s largest.

AI generated

AMSTERDAM – An explosion at the Netherlands’ Rotterdam port has caused one death and wounded several others, a Rotterdam police spokesperson said on Aug 13, adding that the cause of the explosion was still unclear and was currently being investigated.

“An explosion occurred on the Moezelweg (road) around 11.30am (5.30pm, Singapore time). We are investigating how this happened,” Rotterdam police said in a post on X.

“The crime scene has been cordoned off.”

Simultaneously, Gunvor Energy, which operates oil product storage tanks in the same area near the port, reported a separate “incident” during maintenance activity that had left at least several people injured on the morning of Aug 13, a spokesperson said.

“We are cooperating with local authorities,” the spokesperson for Gunvor said.

Local media reported that there had been several power outages at Rotterdam port earlier on Aug 13.

The local safety authorities and police said they were still investigating if there was a link between the power outages and the blast.

The Rotterdam port, the largest in Europe, comprises an oil refinery and multiple petrochemicals facilities. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.