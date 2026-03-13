Rosatom boss warns of 'increased military risks' around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Director General of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev speaks to the media after the Russia-IAEA interagency consultations in Moscow, Russia March 13, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov

MOSCOW, March 13 - The head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom warned on Friday of "increased military risks" around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to intensifying combat in the area.

"The number of artillery strikes, drone attacks and mortar fire has been increasing in recent months," Alexei Likhachev said following a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi in Moscow.

"The industrial zone is under constant attack from both artillery and drones, which is causing power cuts from time to time," he added.

Likhachev said Russia welcomed an initiative by Grossi to establish a ceasefire around the nuclear plant, which has seen heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, in order to restore the power supply.

Such a ceasefire was declared for the fifth time earlier this month. REUTERS