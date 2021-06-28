For Subscribers
Rome's relations with Beijing cool in pursuit of 'multilateralism'
It remains keen to engage but restoring stature as key global player is main priority
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Italy to "play a constructive role" in promoting the "stability and long-term development of China-Europe relations".
Although Mr Wang presented his telephone call with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio last week as part of Beijing's broader dialogue with European nations, there is little doubt that the head of Chinese diplomacy is eager to pre-empt what Beijing sees as a growing anti-China mood among Italian decision-makers.
