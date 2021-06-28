News analysis

Rome's relations with Beijing cool in pursuit of 'multilateralism'

It remains keen to engage but restoring stature as key global player is main priority

Jonathan Eyal‍ Global Affairs Correspondent In London 
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, seen here at a forum in Beijing last Friday, presented his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio with an offer to "promote the joint Belt and Road construction with Italy" in a phone call last week.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, seen here at a forum in Beijing last Friday, presented his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio with an offer to "promote the joint Belt and Road construction with Italy" in a phone call last week.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged Italy to "play a constructive role" in promoting the "stability and long-term development of China-Europe relations".

Although Mr Wang presented his telephone call with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio last week as part of Beijing's broader dialogue with European nations, there is little doubt that the head of Chinese diplomacy is eager to pre-empt what Beijing sees as a growing anti-China mood among Italian decision-makers.

