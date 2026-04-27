Romania's largest party teams up with far-right opposition to topple pro-European coalition

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FILE PHOTO: Romania's Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan speaks during his swearing in ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, June 23, 2025. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS/File Photo

BUCHAREST, April 27 - Romania's largest party in parliament, the Social Democrats, will team up with the hard-right opposition Alliance for Uniting Romanians in a bid to topple the pro-European coalition government that it left earlier this month, it said on Monday, putting the country's EU funding at risk.

The leftist Social Democrats' ministers resigned from Liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan's coalition last week, depriving it of a parliamentary majority and endangering the country's access to EU funds, sovereign ratings and debt yields.

Reform-minded Bolojan has refused to resign saying the government had vital reforms to implement in order to tap more than 10 billion euros ($12 billion) worth of pandemic recovery and resilience funds before the European Union's August deadline.

In the wake of a December 2024 general election a broad coalition government came together 10 months ago aiming to contain the gains of a cluster of far-right parties.

But Bolojan and the leftists have repeatedly clashed over budget cuts aimed at lowering the deficit from over 9% of economic output in 2024, the EU's highest, to 6.2% this year.

The Social Democrats have repeatedly said they were willing to rejoin the same pro-European cluster, but without Bolojan at its head. His Liberal party has so far stuck by him, however, saying the Social Democrats have broken the collaboration agreements signed 10 months ago and ruling out joining another coalition with them.

A pro-European parliamentary majority cannot be achieved without the Social Democrats, who had previously ruled out forming a coalition with the Alliance for Uniting Romanians, the second-largest group in parliament, which is currently leading all opinion surveys with around 35% support.

The two parties control roughly 220 of parliament's 464 seats and to topple the government they would need 233 votes, which they could muster together with smaller far-right groupings. Bolojan will also be trying to shore up his support.

Romania, which has never held a snap election, is currently not due to hold a general election until 2028.

Former deputy prime minister Marian Neacsu of the Social Democrats hedged his bets on Monday when asked if a ruling coalition with AUR was possible, saying only: "Every journey begins with the first step."

AUR leader George Simion said the motion to dismiss Bolojan's cabinet would be filed as soon as 233 lawmakers sign it, adding that a vote could happen on May 5. He said his party was open to talks with all others once the government is toppled. REUTERS