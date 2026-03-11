Romania to review US request to use local air base for Iran operations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

– Romanian President Nicusor Dan has convened the EU and NATO nation’s top defence council on March 11 to discuss whether to allow US aircraft access to its military bases for support linked to its Tehran operations, political sources said.

The council will meet for the first time in the year 2026 to discuss the security fallout from the conflict in the Middle East, its impact on Romania’s energy market and “the temporary deployment of military capability on Romanian territory”.

That deployment, political sources said without elaborating, referred to a US request to use the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base.

While some EU countries – such as France, Greece and Italy – have sent warships to Cyprus after Iranian-made drones struck a British base on the island, others allow use of their military bases.

Some 1,000 US troops remain in Romania

Most EU top officials have condemned Iranian strikes in the region and urged an end and diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The US withdrew about 1,000 troops from Romania’s Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in 2025 , as the US focused on its own borders and the Indo-Pacific region. Another 1,000 US troops remain in Romania.

The permanent allied presence in Romania stands at around 3,500 NATO troops, including US soldiers.

Romania shares a 650km land border with Ukraine, over which Russian drones have flown towards Kyiv, while mines in the Black Sea from the conflict impact key trade and energy routes. REUTERS