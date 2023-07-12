Romanian man jailed in UK over 2019 lorry deaths of Vietnamese migrants

LONDON - A Romanian man who was part of a people-smuggling gang responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in the UK was jailed for nearly 13 years on Tuesday.

Marius Mihai Draghici, 50, received a sentence of 12 years and seven months, after pleading guilty last month to 39 counts of manslaughter and one of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The migrants, aged between 15 and 44, suffocated in scorching temperatures in an articulated trailer brought to the UK from Belgium in October 2019.

Their deaths in the sealed truck underlined the lengths many migrants are prepared to go to reach the UK, and the criminal gangs exploiting their desperation.

An international investigation into who was responsible has already seen 10 people jailed.

Sentencing Draghici at the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, in central London, judge Neil Garnham said he was a “small but essential cog in the wheels of this criminal conspiracy”.

“This was suffering of the most serious kind, and was suffered by 39 people - men, women and children,” he told him.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones earlier told Garnham the migrants’ final hours “must have entailed unimaginable suffering and anguish”.

One of the migrants called the emergency number in Vietnam on his mobile phone. Another messaged: “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”

The 28 men, eight women and three boys, were lured by the prospect of better-paid work in the UK, and paid between £10,000 and £13,000 (S$17,000 and S$22,000) for the “VIP” route to the UK by lorry.

But during the trip from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge to Purfleet-on-Thames in Essex, temperatures became sweltering.

Oxygen levels slumped as the temperature rose to 38.5 deg C inside the unventilated trailer, making the air too toxic to breathe.