Romanian defence minister resigns after admitting lying in his resume

Romania's Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu speaks during an interview in Bucharest, Romania, August 13, 2025. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BUCHAREST - Romanian Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu resigned on Friday after admitting he had lied about his studies in his resume, saying he did not want his personal "mistakes" to distract from the vital work of keeping the country safe from Russia.

Mosteanu's resignation came after the Libertatea daily reported this week that his resume contained incorrect information about when he graduated and from which university.

"Romania and Europe are under Russian assault," Mosteanu wrote on his Facebook account announcing his resignation.

"Our national security must be protected at all cost. I do not want discussions about my education and mistakes I made years ago to distract those who lead the country now from their hard mission."

Romania, a European Union and NATO state, shares a 650 km (400 mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones repeatedly breach its airspace since Moscow invaded Kyiv.

It has also had to deal with mines floating in its waters in the Black Sea.

Mosteanu was part of Romania's pro-European coalition government, which took power in June after the re-run of a divisive presidential election. The first presidential poll was canceled last December over suspicions of Russian meddling.

Liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan thanked Mosteanu for his five months in office and said Economy Minister Radu Miruta would act as interim defence minister.

The Save Romania Union party, to which both Mosteanu and Miruta belong and which is part of the ruling coalition, will nominate a new defence minister. REUTERS