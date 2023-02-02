Romanian court rejects divisive influencer Andrew Tate's appeal against detention

BUCHAREST - Divisive Internet personality Andrew Tate will remain in police custody until Feb 27, after a Bucharest court rejected his appeal against his detention on Wednesday.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since Dec 29 pending a criminal investigation into alleged human trafficking and rape and charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the accusations.

Their detention was extended until the end of this month on Jan 20.

On Wednesday, a Bucharest court upheld the decision and rejected Tate’s appeal.

Prosecutors can ask Romanian courts to extend the suspects’ detention for up to 180 days.

Under Romanian legislation, prosecutors have filed charges against the four suspects, but the case is still under investigation and has not gone to trial.

“You know I’m innocent,” Tate told reporters, as he was taken inside the courtroom earlier in the day.

Asked whether he was hoping to be released on Wednesday, he said, “There is not much justice in Romania.”

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their alleged victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

The victims were then coerced to produce pornographic content for social media sites that generated large financial gains, prosecutors said.