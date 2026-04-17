Romanian broad ruling coalition parties must continue despite tensions, president says

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BUCHAREST, April 17 - Romania's broad ruling coalition of four pro-European Union parties has no choice but to continue to govern, President Nicusor Dan said, even if its biggest party will likely call for the prime minister's resignation on Monday.

Romania's leftist Social Democrats are likely to vote on Monday to withdraw their support for reform-driven Liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, several party members have said, potentially triggering a political crisis.

The coalition government took power 10 months ago after a deeply polarizing presidential election which was initially canceled on suspicion of Russian interference in favour of a far-right front runner before it was re-run last May and won by centrist Dan.

At the time, the four parties agreed to rotate prime ministers from Bolojan to the leftist Social Democrats (PSD) in the spring of 2027. But the PSD has repeatedly clashed with Bolojan over spending cuts and Monday's internal vote goes against coalition protocols signed 10 months ago.

"At the end of the day, a coalition from the same parties must result to govern Romania, there isn't another (option)," Dan told local radio station Europa FM late on Thursday.

"We need a coalition, an understanding between these parties and I don't want to take sides, I will try to mediate this rupture we can all see."

As president, Dan nominates the prime minister and last year was a strong supporter of Bolojan.

Sources with knowledge of Monday's meeting told Reuters the Social Democrats could give up the plan to rotate prime ministers as long as the Liberals pick someone other than Bolojan. Bolojan has said he does not plan to resign.

A pro-European governing majority cannot exist without the Social Democrats, the largest party in parliament but currently polling significantly below the opposition far right.

Romania holds a parliamentary election in 2028.

Ratings agencies have kept Romania on the last rung of investment grade after Bolojan's cabinet raised taxes and began cutting the EU's largest budget deficit but warned that political instability was the country's biggest risk. REUTERS