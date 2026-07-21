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Romania says ship heading to Ukraine struck off its coast

July 21 - A Liberian-flagged vessel sailing from Egypt to Ukraine has been hit off Romania's coast in an attack likely linked to Russia's war on Ukraine, Romanian President Nicusor Dan said on Tuesday.

This year, Russian and Ukrainian drones have repeatedly breached the airspace and territorial waters of Romania, officials in the European Union and NATO member state neighbouring Ukraine have said.

"Last night, the LPG Gas Lisbon, a Liberian-flagged vessel, was hit outside Romanian territorial waters, approximately 20 nautical miles (40 km) off the Romanian coast," Dan wrote on X.

Dan said Romanian rescuers had evacuated the crew, including three injured members, and a tugboat had been dispatched to ensure the vessel did not drift and pose a danger to navigation.

"State institutions are on alert and will clarify the circumstances, causes and responsibilities related to this serious incident, most likely part of the illegal war of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Dan said.

Russia, which launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has either denied responsibility for reported attacks on Romania, said they were carried out by Ukraine, or blamed Ukrainian "provocation". REUTERS