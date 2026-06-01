Romania identifies drone behind strike on apartment block as Russian

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Romania's President Nicusor Dan visiting the apartment block that was struck by a drone wounding two people in Galati.

BUCHAREST – Further analysis of a drone that smashed into a Romanian apartment building, sparking furious condemnation of Russia, has shown that it undoubtedly came from Moscow’s forces, Bucharest said May 31.

“The drone that crashed at night of May 28 in Galati is a Geran-2, of Russian origin,” Romania’s President Nicusor Dan said in a post on social media platform X on May 31.

“This is the unequivocal conclusion of the technical report finalised by experts of the Romanian state,” he added.

A 14-year-old boy and a 53-year-old woman were hospitalised on May 29 after the drone hit a block of flats in the city of Galati, close to the border with Ukraine.

That marked the first drone hit on a residential building outside Ukraine since Russia started its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his Romanian counterpart for his “clarity” after Bucharest’s announcement.

“Facts are the best cure to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s lies and they prove that Russia’s manipulations will not pass,” Zelensky said on social media, adding:

“Ukraine is ready to work closely together to counter common threats and strengthen the protection of life – not only for our country, but also for the friendly Romania and the rest of Europe.”

Russia’s embassy in Romania has accused Ukraine of staging a provocation with the incident, and President Vladimir Putin said on May 29 that “no one” could determine the aircraft’s origin with any authority until a thorough examination was carried out.

In his post on May 31, which carried four images said to show the device, Romania’s Dan said comprehensive technical analysis had been carried out and showed that Russia was “solely responsible”.

“The Cyrillic inscription ‘ГЕРАН-2‘ was identified on the recovered fragments, and the analysed electronic components, navigation systems, control modules, engine, and structural elements show similarities – even identical features – to those of other Geran-2 drones previously recovered on Romanian territory,” he said.

“Physical and chemical analyses have confirmed the presence of the same types of materials and fuels repeatedly identified in devices of this series,” he added.

Dozens of drones have strayed into Romania since the start of the Ukraine war, but no residential buildings had previously been hit.

The drone entered Romania’s airspace during Russian strikes on Ukraine, the defence ministry in Bucharest said. AFP