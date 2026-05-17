Romania finds unexploded projectile in village near Ukraine border

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BUCHAREST, May 16 - An unexploded projectile was discovered on a property in southeastern Romania near the European Union and NATO member's border with Ukraine on Saturday, its defence ministry said.

Romania shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine. Russian drones attacking Ukraine's ports on the Danube river have repeatedly breached its airspace and fragments have sometimes fallen on its territory as Ukrainian forces shoot them down.

What the ministry described as an unguided reactive projectile was found in the yard of an uninhabited house in the village of Pardina in Romania's Tulcea county, it said in a statement. The ministry did not indicate its suspected origin.

"Technical verifications confirmed the presence of 2 kg worth of explosives in the projectile's body," the statement said, adding that the area's perimeter had been secured.

Last month, an explosive drone landed in a backyard in the city of Galati, marking the first time since the start of the Ukraine war that such an incident had damaged property in Romania.

The leaders of NATO's 14 eastern flank nations this week said Russia's repeated violations of their airspace underlined the urgent need to consolidate the alliance's air defences against missiles and drones. REUTERS