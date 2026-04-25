Romania finds parts of second drone after overnight Russian attack on Ukraine

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Police cordon off an area that was evacuated following the crash of a Russian drone in Galati, Romania, on April 25.

BUCHAREST – Romania recovered fragments of two drones after an overnight Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine, its Defence Ministry said in statements on April 25 , while the Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the Russian ambassador in protest.

Parts of drones were found in the south-eastern city of Galati, where an electricity pole and a household annex were damaged, and in neighbouring Tulcea county, Romania’s Defence Ministry said, adding that there were no casualties.

Romania’s emergency response agency said it temporarily evacuated people near the drone found in Galati until the fragments, which might contain an explosive charge, could be disposed of.

Romania, a member of both NATO and the European Union, shares a 650km land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones repeatedly breach its airspace as Moscow attacks Ukraine ports on the other side of the Danube river.

While drone fragments have routinely fallen on Romania, the April 25 incident marked the first time property had been damaged.

“The Defence Ministry firmly condemns the irresponsible actions of the Russian Federation and emphasizes that these represent a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area,” the ministry’s statement said.

“Such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation’s lack of respect for the norms of international law and endanger not only the safety of Romanian citizens, but also the collective security of NATO.”

Two Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets – part of a British air-policing mission in Romania – were scrambled to monitor the attack from the air, which is standard procedure. Residents of neighbouring Tulcea county were also warned to take cover.

Tensions have mounted along Europe’s eastern flank in recent months after suspected Russian drones breached the airspace of several NATO states.

Romanian law allows it to shoot down drones during peacetime if lives or property are at risk, but it has not yet done so.

Defence Minister Radu Miruta on April 24 said that a US-made, artificial intelligence-powered counterdrone system would be integrated into national air defence systems in a matter of days after final tests.

The Merops system, developed by Project Eagle – a US-based company backed by former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt – would be able to counter drone threats along the Danube river, Mr Miruta said.

Poland is already using the system on NATO’s eastern flank. REUTERS