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Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches

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FILE PHOTO: Romania's President Nicusor Dan attends the Ukraine Southeast Europe Summit with other European leaders in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Romania's President Nicusor Dan attends the Ukraine Southeast Europe Summit with other European leaders in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 27 - Romania's foreign ministry said on Monday it had expelled a diplomat at Russia's embassy after repeated violations of its national airspace by drones, saying it had notified the ambassador over its decision.

Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilots shot down three drones in as many days from Friday as Russia intensifies attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in Romania rejected what it called "unfounded accusations", saying Russia had never directed drones at targets in Romania.

The embassy also signalled that Moscow would take retaliatory measures. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.