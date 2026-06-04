Romania defuses stray mine found on its Black Sea shore

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BUCHAREST, June 3 - Romania's navy detonated an anti-landing mine that had drifted to its Black Sea shore on Wednesday, the defence ministry said.

The ministry said the mine was a Russian YaRM-type that had been reported on the beach between the seaside towns Vama Veche and 2 Mai. It did not specify the age of the mine.

Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey have a joint task force to defuse the stray mines in the Black Sea. Romanian soldiers have neutralized nine of the 156 drifting mines that have been discovered and destroyed in the Black Sea since Russia attacked Ukraine four years ago, the Romanian navy has said.

The Black Sea is crucial for shipments of grain, oil and oil products and is shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia. REUTERS