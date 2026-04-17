Rohingya sea crossings hit record death toll in 2025, UNHCR says

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The dangerous sea crossings have continued into 2026, with more than 2,800 Rohingya embarking on such journeys up until April 13.

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GENEVA - Nearly 900 Rohingya refugees were reported missing or dead in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal in 2025, making it the deadliest year on record for the route, the United Nations refugee agency said on April 17.

More than one in seven of the estimated 6,500 Rohingya refugees who attempted the sea crossing in 2025 were reported missing or dead, the highest mortality rate worldwide for refugee and migrant sea journeys, UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva.

The dangerous sea crossings have continued into 2026, with more than 2,800 Rohingya embarking on such journeys up until April 13, 2026, Mr Baloch said.

“This sad and tragic trend continues, this sense of desperation among the Rohingya population,” he said.

Deadly maritime journeys have become a recurring feature of a long-running humanitarian crisis resulting from conflict in Myanmar, as members of the Rohingya Muslim minority continue to risk their lives on overcrowded, unseaworthy boats in search of safety and opportunity.

Their departures are driven by violence at home and desperate conditions in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

They hope to reach safety and opportunity in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand.

In recent years, more than half of those attempting these crossings have been women and children, UNHCR said.

This week, the UN refugee and migration agencies said around 250 people were missing after a boat that departed from Teknaf in southern Bangladesh carrying Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals capsized in the ​Andaman Sea. REUTERS