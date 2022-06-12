Rocket attack on Ukraine's Chortkiv city injures 22: Regional governor

KYIV (REUTERS) - A rocket attack on the Western Ukrainian city of Chortkiv has partly destroyed a military facility and injured 22 people, the governor of the Ternopil region said in an online briefing on Sunday (June 12).

Mr Volodymyr Trush said four missiles had hit the city, 75km south of Ternopil, at 1846 GMT on Saturday.

"All missiles were from the Black Sea. A military facility and civilian facilities were partially destroyed. There are no casualties, but we have injured - 22 people were hospitalised," Mr Trush said, adding that the injured included a 12-year-old child.

Four apartment buildings were damaged, he said.

Separately, Russian forces fired Kalibr cruise missiles to destroy a large depot with United States and European weapons in Ukraine’s Ternopil region, Interfax reported on Sunday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Interfax quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.