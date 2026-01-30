Robbers assault Chinese MP in multi-million-euro Paris burglary

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS - Thieves attacked a Chinese lawmaker at his Paris home while he was asleep, making off with jewellery and luxury goods worth several million euros, prosecutors said on Jan 30.

The attack took place overnight Jan 29 to 30 in the city’s upscale 16th arrondissement, where police found no signs of forced entry, the Paris public prosecutor’s office said.

The Chinese MP was “assaulted in his sleep and reports the theft of several pieces of jewellery and luxury goods”, prosecutors added.

The unauthorised use of a key could be an aggravating factor, it added.

The victim woke after hearing noise and was struck on the head by the burglars before they escaped, a police source said.

The suspects fled with watches, brooches and other valuables, with losses estimated between €6 million and €7 million (S$9 million and S$10.5 million), the source said, adding that the Chinese deputy reported two thieves were involved. AFP