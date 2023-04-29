Rishi Sunak’s next 6 months as PM look harder than the first

LONDON – UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had two tasks when he entered Downing Street: Stabilise the government after Ms Liz Truss’s 49 chaotic days in office and make the Conservative Party competitive at the next general election.

Tory strategists worry he’s now in danger of getting stuck between Job 1 and Job 2.

Mr Sunak has successfully eaten into the opposition poll lead – Keir Starmer’s Labour Party was about 27 points ahead when Mr Sunak took power in October, and now leads by about 15 points.

But a real-life electoral test looms next week, with thousands of local council seats up for grabs in votes across England. And there are big challenges coming down the track.

Tory ministers, strategists and advisers fear that Mr Sunak risks losing momentum, hitting a ceiling in the polls as policy problems and political dramas pile up.

These include concerns that Mr Sunak may find it harder than expected to meet five key pledges he made to voters at the start of 2023, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity when discussing their private views.

Polls show that Mr Sunak has won back a group of voters that typically favour the Conservatives but lost faith in the party during the turmoil of the Truss and Boris Johnson governments, according to people briefed on internal party strategy and polling.

The prime minister’s team put that down to Mr Sunak’s early success at projecting an air of relative competence.

Regaining the trust of even those voters was by no means guaranteed, but a significant part of the huge Labour lead in the initial post-Truss period was always going to be soft, one strategist said.

Polls are always likely to narrow as an election approaches, Tory and Labour advisers agree.

Now Mr Sunak needs to win over voters who don’t have historic affinity for the Tories.

Conservative aides admit that if the party doesn’t claw enough of them back, Mr Sunak will still be on course for a resounding electoral defeat.

To take the next step, the prime minister may well need to come up with a more meaningful offer to the public, senior Conservatives told Bloomberg.

Party headquarters has warned Downing Street that Labour’s lead could become harder to break down.