Rio Carnival brings colour to life

A member of the Grande Rio samba school performing on the first night of the Rio Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. At the event, several schools face off in a competition before tens of thousands of people, as four-to six-tonne floats project different versions of Brazilian history. Rio Carnival has elaborate themes which may elevate lesser-known historical figures, make social critiques, and sometimes even poke fun at politicians. This year's themes wade deep into questions of race, class, religion and Brazil's scandal-ridden government.