Ride turns into walk for thrill seeks after UK’s tallest rollercoaster stops midway

For some people, riding a rollercoaster is a way of having fun. But what happens when the rollercoaster they are on stops midway?

This was what happened to some thrill seekers when they boarded UK’s tallest rollercoaster in Blackpool town, after it stopped metres from the 72m summit due to strong winds on Tuesday.

Riders had to disembark the Big One at BlackPool Pleasure Beach amusement park and be escorted back down the ride’s steep emergency stairs.

One of the riders, identified by British tabloid The Sun as 23-year-old Leo Mcmullin from Glasgow, filmed the incident as it happened.

Mr Mcmullin, who said he and his friends had waited in line for two hours to get on the ride, said in the video that they “need to get (off) this rollercoaster”.

The rollercoaster ride remained closed for the rest of the day due to “high gusts of winds”, said a spokesman for the amusement park, according to local media reports.

The Big One stopped on the ride’s lift hill “due to sudden changes in weather conditions”, said the spokesman, adding that riders were reassured and escorted from the ride by staff.

This week, Storm Noa is sweeping across the UK, with gusts of over 95.6kmh being recorded on the Isles of Scilly in the south-west part of the country.

Despite the incident, some people have commented that the riders remained calm while making their way down from the ride.

A Twitter user known as Richie posted an image showing the riders making their way down calmly.

“It was cold, raining and quite windy! Staff did (a) great job getting everyone down though!,” he said.