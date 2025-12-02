Rich art: French pastry chefs auction chocolate sculptures

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The auction featured works by 25 celebrated pastry chefs, including Mr Herme, Mr Patrick Roger, Mr Cyril Lignac, and Ms Nina Metayer.

PARIS – Chocolate artworks by some of France’s most famous pastry chefs sold at auction on Dec 1 for more than €100,000 (S$150,500) in a charity event that had bidders smacking their lips.

The Paris auction, organised by the pastry chef Pierre Herme, featured such whimsical creations as a chocolate clock, a bouquet of white chocolate roses and a monumental piece made of 495 chocolate eggs – plus one of ritzy Daum crystal.

The event raised €108,100 for a charity that helps children hospitalised with leukaemia, according to auction house Artcurial.

It called the auction the first of its kind worldwide.

“This is truly a first,” auctioneer Arnaud Oliveux told AFP.

Many of the chefs paired their creations with one-of-a-kind experiences. Herme’s chocolate and crystal egg masterpiece, for example, came with a private lesson from the chef on making macarons, while a twom sculpture by Roger came with a tasting session with the master “chocolatier”.

The auction house did not release the selling price for individual items.

The pieces are all edible, though the chefs created them to be displayed, said Herme.

“When you set your eyes on them, you don’t feel like touching them because they’re so visually magnificent,” said Mr Oliveux, calling top-level pastry creation “a kind of culinary art”. AFP