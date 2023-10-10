Rheinmetall receives order for artillery shells for Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rheinmetall is seen at a production line of German company Rheinmetall, which produces weapons and ammunition for tanks and artillery, during a media tour at the company’s plant in Unterluess, Germany, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
Rheinmetall has received a further order for artillery ammunition destined for Ukraine under a framework agreement with the German military, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the latest call-off, the company will deliver over a hundred thousand 155mm shells from the its new Spanish subsidiary, Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, as well as additional DM 121 high-explosive rounds.

Tens of thousands of rounds are to be delivered in 2023, with the remainder due to ship in 2024, according to a statement from Rheinmetall, the world's biggest ammunition producer. REUTERS

