Revenge or just a coincidence? Orca ‘supervising’ other killer whales to sink yachts in Gibraltar

Killer whales, or orcas, have sunk at least three boats off the Iberian coast of Europe in what some scientists say could be vengeful behaviour stoked by a matriarch orca retaliating for a traumatic encounter she had with humans.

Researchers say the female orca they named “White Gladis” may have started ramming boats after a “critical moment of agony” from a collision with a boat or being trapped in fishing nets.

She seems to now be tutoring pods of younger killer whales to also deliberately swarm and attack yachts sailing off the coast of Gibraltar.

Three such encounters have been reported in May.

On May 4, three killer whales struck and pierced the rudder of Mr Werner Schaufelberger’s yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar.

“There were two smaller and one larger orcas. The little ones shook the rudder at the back, while the big one repeatedly backed up and rammed the ship with full force from the side,” Mr Schaufelberger told the German publication Yacht.

He said the smaller orcas seemed to be learning the aggressive behaviour from the bigger one.

The Spanish coast guard towed Mr Schaufelberger’s boat, but it sank at the port entrance.

On May 2, six orcas slammed into the hull of another yacht also sailing in the Strait of Gibraltar, near Tangier in Morocco.

“It’s an experience I will never forget,” Mr Stephen Bidwell, 58, a photographer who was on board for a sailing course, told Britain’s Daily Telegraph.

“I kept reminding myself we had a 22-tonne boat made of steel,” he said. “But seeing three of them coming at once, quickly and at pace with their fins out of the water was daunting.”

“A clearly larger matriarch was definitely around and was almost supervising,” said Mr Bidwell, suggesting it could be White Gladis herself.

Around the same week, Mr Greg Blackburn, from Leeds, said he was already dealing with rolling swell of 1.8m to 3m on his yacht when orcas hit his rudder with two large blows.

He said he dropped his main sail and tried to make the boat “as boring as possible”.

The whales eventually lost interest, but not before causing extensive damage, leaving the boat to limp back to port.

‘Revenge’