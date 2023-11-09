Ukrainian president Zelensky's interview comments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York in an interview by video link on Wednesday. Following are excerpts of his comments.

EU MEMBERSHIP BID

"Today is a successful day ... Reforms are also fighting - with an old system. Of course, we need it to become member of the EU, but we do it for us, we need it."

BATTLEFIELD

"We’ll try to show the result this year. We don’t need to surprise everybody in the world, we need this for ourselves."

WAR ENDING

"Why do you think the country in war, the country which has been attacked, should be ready for compromise? ... Russia’s soldiers have to go to their own land. They have to go out. This is the real way to stop the war."

