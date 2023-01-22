Retired general Pavel leads in poll ahead of Czech presidential vote

PRAGUE - Retired general Petr Pavel held a 15 percentage point lead over billionaire ex-premier Andrej Babis heading into a Jan 27-28 presidential run-off vote, a Czech Television poll showed on Saturday.

The two are squaring off in a second-round vote starting next Friday after Mr Pavel narrowly won over Mr Babis in the first round of the election last weekend, although neither scored a majority of votes.

The poll showed Mr Pavel leading with 53 per cent compared to 38 per cent for Mr Babis with 9 per cent undecided.

The expected turnout could hit 84 per cent in the poll next weekend, the highest ever in a Czech presidential vote, the survey found.

The post does not carry executive authority but has significant powers in appointing prime ministers, central bank chiefs and nominating judges for the constitutional court.

Presidents also have a limited say in foreign affairs.

Both Mr Pavel, a former general who held a senior Nato military job, and combative opposition leader Mr Babis, who served as prime minister from 2017-2021, would likely be more pro-Western than retiring incumbent Milos Zeman.

Mr Pavel, 61, is strongly pro-Western and supports further military aid for Ukraine as well as adoption of the euro.

Mr Babis, 68, who built a chemicals, farming and media empire now registered in trust funds, shares Mr Zeman’s warm relations with Hungary’s Viktor Orban, who has been at odds with the European Union over the rule of law.