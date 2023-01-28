Retired Czech general Pavel wins presidential election

PRAGUE - Former army chief Petr Pavel won the Czech Republic’s presidential election on Saturday after a campaign featuring strong backing for Nato and the European Union and support for aid to Ukraine.

Mr Pavel, a 61-year-old retired general running for office for the first time, was set to win more than 58 per cent of the vote with nearly all voting districts having reported, defeating billionaire ex-premier Andrej Babis, a dominant but polarising force in Czech politics for a decade.

Mr Pavel, who had campaigned as an independent and gained the backing of the centre-right government, conveyed a message of unity and calm in society when addressing his election headquarters at a Prague concert venue on Saturday as results showed he had won.

“Values such as truth, dignity, respect and humility won,” Mr Pavel told supporters and journalists.

“I am convinced that these values are shared by the vast majority of us, it is worth us trying make them part of our lives and also return them to the Prague Castle and our politics.”

Czech presidents do not have many day-to-day duties but they pick prime ministers and central bank heads, have a say in foreign policy, are powerful opinion makers, and can push the government on policies.

Mr Pavel will take office in March, replacing outgoing Milos Zeman, a divisive figure himself over his two terms in office over the past decade who had backed Mr Babis as his successor.

Mr Zeman had pushed for closer ties with Beijing and also with Moscow until Russia invaded Ukraine, and Mr Pavel’s election will mark a sharp shift.

Mr Babis, 68, a combative business magnate who heads the biggest opposition party in parliament, had attacked Mr Pavel as the government’s candidate.

He sought to attract voters struggling with soaring prices by vowing to push the government do more to help them.