Restive Moldovan region finally approves executive

CHISINAU - Moldova's restive Gagauzia region, locked in an uneasy relationship for 30 years with central authorities in Moldova, endorsed the composition of its local executive committee on Wednesday, a key decision for national institutions.

Gagauzia lies in the south of Moldova, led by pro-European President Maia Sandu. The region has an autonomous assembly and government and is populated by ethnic Turks who adhere to Orthodox Christianity and generally express sympathy for Russia.

The region last May elected a new leader, or bashkan, committed to broadening ties with Russia and backed by fugitive business magnate Ilan Shor, jailed in absentia for mass fraud.

The Executive Committee was elected on the seventh attempt -- after new Bashkan Yevgeniya Gutul withdrew nominations for deputies approved by Shor.

"I intend to work constructively with you," Gutul said after the executive line-up was approved. As part of her election campaign, Gutul pledged to open a diplomatic mission for Gagauzia in Moscow.

Sandu has delayed including Gutul in Moldova's government -- as required by Moldova's constitution -- pending the outcome of investigations into her election with Shor's backing.

Shor lives in exile in Israel and has played an active role in protests demanding the resignation of Sandu's government.

He had threatened to have the local assembly dissolved if his nominees were not approved -- a party bearing his name has been banned by Moldova's Constitutional Court.

Moldova denounces Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine and has accused the Kremlin of trying to destabilise the Chisinau government.

The country has also been beset since independence by the presence on its eastern border of a separatist pro-Russian enclave, Transdniestria, where 1,500 Russian "peacekeepers" keep the two sides apart. REUTERS