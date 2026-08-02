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Restaurant explosion in central Moscow kills three, injures 15, police say

Law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel near the site of an explosion at a restaurant in central Moscow on Aug 1.

MOSCOW - Three people were killed and 15 injured in an explosion that went off near a summer restaurant terrace in central Moscow on the evening of Aug 1, the Russian capital’s police force said.

The explosion occurred at around 8pm local time near a summer terrace located on the ground floor of one of Moscow’s seven Stalin-era skyscrapers at Kudrinksaya Square, the police said.

Those injured received wounds of varying seriousness, it said.

Investigators and emergency services were working at the scene.

Russian state TV suggested the explosion may have been caused by a gas canister detonating. Reuters could not confirm that.

Russia’s state RIA news agency released video of heavily armed law enforcement officers at the scene, which had been closed off to the public.

The Baza online news outlet, which has good contacts with law enforcement, said the explosion had occurred at the upscale Balzi Rossi Italian restaurant.

The restaurant’s website said the venue had been closed on Aug 1 for a private event. REUTERS