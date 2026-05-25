Residents in Belgian town evacuated due to explosion risk at burning building

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BRUSSELS – People living near a burning textile warehouse in a town west of Brussels were evacuated from their homes on May 25 due to the “significant” risk of canisters stored nearby exploding, the local mayor said in a radio interview.

Other residents in the town of Tubize were told to stay home with their windows and doors closed, the council said on its website, due to the toxicity of smoke from the fire.

“Right now, we are evacuating everybody in the street, as there is a significant risk of explosion for the nearby houses because of the gas canisters inside the building,” mayor Samuel d’Orazio told local radio station RTBF.

The authorities are measuring the toxicity of the thick black smoke plume, he added.

The alert to keep doors and windows closed extended to those living in a broad area west of Brussels as the toxic fumes spread across the area. REUTERS