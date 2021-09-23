Resembling Angela Merkel in style, Olaf Scholz could be the next German leader

Germany's general election this Sunday will usher in its first new Chancellor in 16 years. Global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener looks at the front runners for the post and where they stand on relations with China.

Global Affairs Correspondent
Mr Olaf Scholz's predictability, calmness and no-nonsense approach seem to be the winning formula in this election.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BERLIN - For a long time, Mr Olaf Scholz seemed like the most unlikely candidate to succeed Dr Angela Merkel as German chancellor.

But with a few days remaining until the votes are cast in Germany's federal election on Sunday (Sept 26), it appears that Mr Scholz could come out the winner.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 