For Subscribers
Resembling Angela Merkel in style, Olaf Scholz could be the next German leader
Germany's general election this Sunday will usher in its first new Chancellor in 16 years. Global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener looks at the front runners for the post and where they stand on relations with China.
BERLIN - For a long time, Mr Olaf Scholz seemed like the most unlikely candidate to succeed Dr Angela Merkel as German chancellor.
But with a few days remaining until the votes are cast in Germany's federal election on Sunday (Sept 26), it appears that Mr Scholz could come out the winner.