Rescuers dig for survivors of Russian missile strike on Ukrainian shopping mall

KREMENCHUK, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - Firefighters and soldiers searched for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Tuesday (June 28) after a Russian missile strike killed at least 16 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West.

Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel across the street where rescue workers had set up a base after Monday's strike on the busy mall in Kremenchuk, south-east of Kyiv.

Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said more than 40 people had been reported missing.

There were more than a 1,000 people were inside when two Russian missiles slammed into the mall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. At least 16 people were killed and 59 injured.

"This is not an accidental hit, this is a calculated Russian strike exactly onto this shopping centre," Mr Zelensky said in an evening video address. He said the death count could rise.

Russia has not commented on the strike but its deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, accused Ukraine of using the incident to gain sympathy ahead of a June 28-30 summit of the Nato military alliance.

"One should wait for what our Ministry of Defence will say, but there are too many striking discrepancies already,"Mr Polyanskiy wrote on Twitter.

The United Nations Security Council will meet Tuesday at Ukraine's request following the attack. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the missile strike was "deplorable".

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) major democracies, at a summit in Germany, said the attack was "abominable".

"Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account," they wrote in a joint statement tweeted by the German government spokesperson.

Battle for Lysychansk

Elsewhere on the battlefield, Ukraine endured another difficult day following the loss of the now-ruined city of Sievierodonetsk after weeks of bombardment and street fighting.

Russian artillery pounded Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk's twin city across the Siverskyi Donets River.