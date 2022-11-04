Report finds 'fatal' errors after Manchester terror attack

LONDON - A report on Thursday strongly criticised the emergency response to a 2017 terror attack in Manchester, saying that with better care, at least one of the 22 victims would have survived.

A suicide bomber targeted people attending a Ariana Grande concert at the indoor arena in the city in northern England on May 22, 2017.

Mr John Saunders, a retired judge leading the public inquiry, on Thursday presented the second part of his damning report.

He said he was “highly critical of many aspects of the rescue operation” and aimed to stop the same mistakes being repeated.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded with a tweet offering his “solemn commitment to the victims, survivors and their loved ones that we will learn from the lessons of the inquiry”.

The report condemned a lack of coordination between emergency services and police, with paramedics located nearby unable to treat victims because police were slow to declare the area safe.

“That would have resulted in a much swifter treatment and swifter and more appropriate evacuation of casualties,” Mr Saunders said.

He recalled “heartbreaking evidence of the injured and the rescuers”.

“Hearing the sirens of ambulances, knowing paramedics were close by, expecting their imminent arrival, only for them not to arrive in the sort of numbers which were needed.”

Mr Saunders said a programme to improve coordination between police and emergency services, introduced after the July 2005 bombings in London, “failed almost completely”.

Greater Manchester Police’s Chief Constable Stephen Watson acknowledged in a statement that the force’s “combined failings were significant”.

The distressing report focuses on one of the victims, 28-year-old John Atkinson, who did not receive qualified medical care for severe leg wounds for almost an hour after the attack and died after going into cardiac arrest.