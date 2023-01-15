Repaired German Leopard tanks for Ukraine won’t be ready till 2024, says arms maker

BERLIN – German arms maker Rheinmetall will only be able to deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest, according to its chief executive.

Germany announced earlier in January that it would provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles to help repel Russian forces.

But Kyiv has also requested heavier vehicles such as the Leopards, which will represent a significant step-up in Western support to Ukraine.

Repairing the tanks it has in stock will cost several hundred million euros, and the company cannot begin doing so before the order is confirmed, Rheinmetall chief executive Armin Papperger told the German newspaper Bild.

“The vehicles must be completely dismantled and rebuilt,” he said.

Germany has become one of Ukraine’s top military supporters in response to Russia’s invasion, overcoming a taboo rooted in its bloody 20th century history on sending weapons to conflict zones.

Still, critics say German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his ruling SPD are too slow, waiting for allies to act first instead of assuming Germany’s responsibility as the Western power closest to Ukraine.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said earlier in January delivering the heavier Leopard tanks could not be “ruled out”. REUTERS