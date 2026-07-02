Renovations on historic Paris Opera house extended by three years

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The 150-year-old Palais Garnier is considered an architectural jewel in Paris.

PARIS – The Paris Opera announced on July 2 that it had been forced to extend planned renovations of its historic home in the French capital by three years because of lead contamination.

The beloved institution had already announced two years of work from 2027 to 2029 for the Palais Garnier, which will close one of the most iconic sites of European opera.

But the overhaul and decontamination of the structure is now expected to take five years, with the reopening date pushed back to 2032.

“It’s a decision we stand by, a decision taken out of responsibility, a decision made to ensure the long-term future of our asset,” Paris Opera director general Alexander Neef told AFP on July 2.

“We have taken this step today in order to avoid having to launch other major works in a few years’ time,” he added.

Neef blamed “stricter regulations” which he said meant that lead would have to be removed from the stage area.

The 150-year-old Palais Garnier is considered an architectural jewel in Paris, famed for its vast domed ceiling painted by Marc Chagall and its grand marble entrance.

It is one of several tourist attractions in the City of Light requiring costly repairs, with the Pompidou Centre modern art gallery closed for a five-year modernisation and the Louvre Museum beset by maintenance problems.

The Paris Opera renovations had been estimated at €450 million (S$664 million) by the culture ministry, a quarter of which would be financed by the French state.

The institution’s other home, the modern Bastille opera house, is set to close for two years of renovations once work is completed on Palais Garnier. AFP