Renoir, Cezanne, and Matisse works stolen from Italian museum

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Four masked men entered the villa of the Magnani Rocca Foundation in northern Italy and made off with the artworks overnight.

MILAN - Thieves stole paintings by Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse from a museum in Italy a week ago, police said March 29.

Four masked men entered the villa of the Magnani Rocca Foundation, near Parma in northern Italy, and made off with the artworks overnight on March 22 into 23, a police spokesman told AFP, confirming a report on the Rai television network.

They made off with Fish by Auguste Renoir, Still Life with Cherries by Paul Cezanne, and Odalisque on the Terrace by Henri Matisse.

The thieves forced a door to gain entrance to a room on the first floor of the building before escaping across the museum’s park.

Police are looking at the museum’s video-surveillance footage and that of neighbouring businesses, said the spokesman.

The Magnani Rocca Foundation hosts the collection of art historian Luigi Magnani, which also includes works by Durer, Rubens, Van Dyck, Goya and Monet. AFP